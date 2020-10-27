Patricia Farley

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael in 2008. Loving mother to Meg and her fur babies Heath, Mattie, Rose and Tiki. Patricia was always active in the community, enjoying her work with Heritage buildings. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Cremation entrusted to Jones Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Halton Kitten Rescue are appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store