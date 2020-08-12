1/1
Pedro Miguel Gomes
Pedro Miguel Gomes died peacefully at the age of 77 on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. He was the loving father of Eva, Michael and Phil; grandfather to Oliver and father-in-law to Michelle and Marisa. He was the beloved brother to Francis and Ricardo and predeceased by his brothers Carlos, John and by sister, Helen. He was brother-in-law to Jean and Linda and the late Joan and Robert. Pedro will be cremated. Friends and family were received at the Jones Funeral Home at 11582 Trafalgar Road in Georgetown on August 12th, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral mass was held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church at 14400 Argyll Road in Georgetown on August 13th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Contributions in memory of Pedro can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Additionally, any expressions of sympathy can be made at www.jonesfuneralhome.co

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
AUG
12
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
