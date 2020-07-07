Peggy Payne

1/1
Passed away peacefully at the Georgetown Hospital on Friday, June 26th, 2020. Peggy, in her 79th year. Loving wife of Graham Payne for 57 years. Mother of Michael Payne and Julia Marshall. Grandmother to Paige and Nieve. Sister to Kay Sands, Sherrie McIntire and June Heslinger. Peggy is predeceased by her sisters Ann and Sheila. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society in Peggy's honour are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy or to live stream the service please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jul. 7, 2020.
