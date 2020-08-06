1/
Peter Buckley
Passed suddenly on Sunday August 2nd, 2020. Peter, of Georgetown, loving husband of Linda. Father of Leanne, Dawn and Debbie. Predeceased by sons David and Christopher. Proud grandfather to Sjaana, Alex, Kyle, Ethan, Mataya, Aaliyah, Sarah, Arya, Abby, Shayla and Christopher. Great grandfather of Fiona and Zoë. Dear brother of Sylvia, Brian and Lynn and the late David. Missed by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Peters life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
