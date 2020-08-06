Peter Buckley

Passed suddenly on Sunday August 2nd, 2020. Peter, of Georgetown, loving husband of Linda. Father of Leanne, Dawn and Debbie. Predeceased by sons David and Christopher. Proud grandfather to Sjaana, Alex, Kyle, Ethan, Mataya, Aaliyah, Sarah, Arya, Abby, Shayla and Christopher. Great grandfather of Fiona and Zoë. Dear brother of Sylvia, Brian and Lynn and the late David. Missed by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Peters life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



