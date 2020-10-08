Peacefully on Saturday at the Georgetown Hospital, in his 74th year. Loving husband of Debbie (nee Bell) and amazing father of Christopher (Paula) and Bryan. Peter was an innovative industry leader in international freight forwarding. Fondly remembered by his business associates and many friends. He was a great father that will be deeply missed. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Thursday October 15th from 10 - 11 am. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 am. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Lung Association or Branch 120 Royal Canadian Legion would be appreciated. To send messages of condolences and to livestream the service please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store