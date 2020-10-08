1/
Peter D. Smith
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Saturday at the Georgetown Hospital, in his 74th year. Loving husband of Debbie (nee Bell) and amazing father of Christopher (Paula) and Bryan. Peter was an innovative industry leader in international freight forwarding. Fondly remembered by his business associates and many friends. He was a great father that will be deeply missed. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Thursday October 15th from 10 - 11 am. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 am. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Lung Association or Branch 120 Royal Canadian Legion would be appreciated. To send messages of condolences and to livestream the service please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved