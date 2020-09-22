1/
Peter Frank (Pete) DURRANT
Peacefully at 18:29 on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga. Dearest husband of Wendy. Wonderful father to Clare (Matt) and Lorena (Harry). Doting Papa and Moosie to Taylor, Jackson, Ronan, Aleksi and Nikko. Also survived by his sister Annie in England. He loved life, he loved his family dearly and he will be sadly missed. Private arrangements have been made, and flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
