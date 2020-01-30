Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MacKinnon Family Funeral Home
55 Mill St. E.
Acton, ON
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
MacKinnon Family Funeral Home
55 Mill St. E.
Acton, ON
Vigil
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
8:30 PM
MacKinnon Family Funeral Home
55 Mill St. E.
Acton, ON
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Patron of Canada Parish
64 Church St. E.
Acton, ON
Peter Gerard O'MEARA


1946 - 2020
Peter Gerard O'MEARA Obituary
Suddenly after a short and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Patsy (nee Aymer) O'Meara. Loving father of Kathleen (Gavin) McDonald, Michael (Barbara) O'Meara and Mary Pat (Dave) Mottola. Adored Grandpa Peter to Sean, Meara, Neal, Maeve and Wilder-Jack. Survived by his siblings Paul, Mary Ellen, John and their families. Peter will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and dear friends. Peter was born to John and Noreen O'Meara and raised in Port Credit. He married his high school sweetheart, and went on to become a passionate educator and principal. Peter's love of the outdoors, his natural leadership qualities and strong faith allowed him to lead a rich life and leave a beautiful legacy for his family. My friends, have no fear, my work was done well, In this life I broke the waves and rode the swell, I found faith in those that I called my crew, My love will be the compass that will see you through. The family will receive friends at MacKinnon Family Funeral Home, 55 Mill St. E., Acton on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. A vigil for Peter will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Patron of Canada Parish, 64 Church St. E., Acton at 11 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul, or a would be appreciated by the family. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
