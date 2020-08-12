It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Joseph Michael Haffey announces his passing after a brief illness on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Evelyn, his daughter, Sharon, his son, David, his daughterin-law, Jennifer, and his sister, Sheila. A livestreamed Memorial Service in lieu of visitors will be held in memory of Peter on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown with Terry Mouland officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Peter to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation. To send expressions of sympathy or to view funeral by livestream visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



