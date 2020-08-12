1/1
Peter Joseph Michael Haffey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Joseph Michael Haffey announces his passing after a brief illness on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Evelyn, his daughter, Sharon, his son, David, his daughterin-law, Jennifer, and his sister, Sheila. A livestreamed Memorial Service in lieu of visitors will be held in memory of Peter on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown with Terry Mouland officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Peter to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation. To send expressions of sympathy or to view funeral by livestream visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved