With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Phyllis Lucille Hay on Sunday January 19th, 2020. Treasured and beloved wife of Ivan Bowman Hay (2004) for 59 years. Cherished mother of daughters Elizabeth Taylor, Mary Dougall (Rodger) and Christine McKay (Jeff). Loving and patient grandmother to her crew of boys: Michael Taylor (Ashley), David Dougall (Caitlin), Ian Dougall (Sara), Neil Dougall, Connor McKay, and Curtis McKay. Special Great-grandma to Norah and Owen Dougall and Calvin Taylor. Phyllis will be fondly remembered for her butter tarts, apple pies, beautiful knitting, handmade quilts and acts of kindness, with support to her family, friends and neighbours. We will be forever grateful to the wonderful staff of Extendicare Halton Hills. Your devotion to Mother significantly improved the quality of her life during her time with you. In lieu of cards and flowers, please do as mom would have done; pay it forward to someone in need. A private Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
