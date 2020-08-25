Peacefully, on Friday August 21st, 2020 at Allendale, Milton. Preston, in his 83rd year, beloved husband of Jennifer for 53 years. Loving father of Kirsty Kermack and Alastair (Sarah Lupton). Loved grandpa of Peter, Megan and Jody. Dear brother of Gillian (Ian) Menzies. Predeceased by his brother Lindsay and his sister Valerie. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory contributions donations to The Willow Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



