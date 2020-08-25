1/1
Preston Low Kermack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Preston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, on Friday August 21st, 2020 at Allendale, Milton. Preston, in his 83rd year, beloved husband of Jennifer for 53 years. Loving father of Kirsty Kermack and Alastair (Sarah Lupton). Loved grandpa of Peter, Megan and Jody. Dear brother of Gillian (Ian) Menzies. Predeceased by his brother Lindsay and his sister Valerie. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory contributions donations to The Willow Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved