Passed away Aug. 20/20 @ Extendicare Halton Hills in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Stanley William Waters. Loving mother of Kathleen, Donna (Kevin), Nora (Cliff), Patricia (Herman), Linda & Steven(Marlene). Predeceased by sons Neilson and Peter. Also loved by grandchildren Angela (Mike), Julie, Crystal, Scott, Kalynn & Daniel. Sister of Marion Sherk, Audry Gilmer, Gwendolyn Voth (Ron), Gary (Bernadette) & Carol McCartney. Brothers Marshall and Thomas Graham and sister Stella Parton are predeceased. Due to COVID, a memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital, Acclaim Health or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.



