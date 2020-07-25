1/1
Ralph Edward MELTON
Ralph Edward Melton of Caressant Care, Harriston, and formerly of Burnaby, B.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his 84th year. Father of Cheryl Westlake & Vern Gregson of Arthur, Larry Melton & Kim Kirk of Acton, Laura & Paul Stewart of Halifax, N.S., Kim & Sam Arthurs of Chatsworth, and Diane Pepper & Valts Groskopfs of Essa, and remembered by their mother Barbara Lucas. Grandfather of Corey Stewart, Amanda Stewart, Tim Hardcastle, Melissa Hardcastle, Rob Hardcastle, Dustin Pepper, Shannon Cooze, Lynn Westlake, and Kelly Westlake, and great-grandfather of Triston and Maddy. Remembered by his stepchildren Phil Desjarlais, Dan Desjarlais, Scott Desjarlais, Mona Tailleur, and Nicole Haras, their families, and by their mother Doris Desjarlais. Brother-in-law of Dianne Melton of Minesing. Ralph was predeceased by his grandson Shayne Pepper, sisters June Anthony, and Vivian Smith, and by his brother Dennis Melton. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation, or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jul. 25, 2020.
