It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond Ackroyd, on May 1st, 2020 in his 93rd year, in Georgetown, Ontario. Son of Albert Edwin and Mary Esther. Beloved husband of 68 years of the late Marjorie; they died just four weeks apart. Father of John, Mike (Isabel) and Susan (Jill); grandfather of Amanda (Mike), Steven and Christopher; great-grandfather to Logan, Owen, Evan and Brody. Predeceased by son Keith. Cremation to take place, private family remembrance to follow. Donations to a charity of choice. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 6, 2020.