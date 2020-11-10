1/1
Reginald Charles Laws
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital with his family by his side. Reginald, beloved husband to Audrey for 50 years. Loving father of Georgina (Paul Mateus) and Kevin (Celeste Tilan). Cherished grandfather of Austin Brown, and Emily, Jameson, Alison, and Janey Laws. Dear brother of Patricia (David Bridge). Reg will be dearly missed and loved by his nieces, extended family and friends. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown on Friday, November 13th 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm. (Covid distancing and mask mandate in effect). A private family service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am in the chapel. Donations in Reg's honour may be made to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. To send expressions of sympathy, or to Livestream the service please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
