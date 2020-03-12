|
|
Remember him with a smile today, he wasn't one for tears. Reflect instead on memories, of all the happy years. Recall his laugh, the way he spoke, the funny things he said. His strength, his love, the way he joked, remember these instead. The good times that he shared with us, his eyes that shone with fun, so much of him that never died, he left for everyone. Thankful that we had you in our lives and for all the crazy times and memories. Love, Bev and Paul, Shaun, Shannon, Gianni, Grace, and Cole.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020