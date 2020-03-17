|
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you, and whispered "Come to Me". With tearful eyes we watched you, we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Love Ron and Karen; Melanie, Greg, Jonathan and Bradley; Rebecca, Andrew, Everett and Brookson
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 17, 2020