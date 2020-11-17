Peacefully, on Thursday November 12th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Bob, in his 78th year, beloved husband of Susan for 57 years. Loving father of Kim (John), Jen (Jamie) and Chris (Lisa). Proud Poppa of Bailey (Dustin), Holly (James), Hanna, Sam and Payton and her brothers TJ and Trevor. Great Poppa of Isla and Evie. Dear brother of John (Maureen) and Maryjane (Craig). Predeceased by his brother Jim (Laurie). Fondly remembered by many more family members, nieces, nephew and friends. Bob had an infectious smile and had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. Bob will be remembered for his love of baseball, hockey, curling and golf. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A private family celebration of Bob's life was held in the chapel on Wednesday November 18th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. (Covid-19 protocols in effect). Friends are invited to view Bob's service through a live webcast by clicking on watch livestream on Bob's web page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store