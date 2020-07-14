Robert (Bob) G. Dye of Georgetown passed away Wednesday, July 8th 2020. Bob was born in Toronto (August 29th, 1926) but the family home was in South Porcupine, in the Northern Ontario mining country where he enjoyed an early life filled with outdoor adventure. Endless curiosity about the structure of things led him to a lifetime of learning. He graduated from McGill (BEng, 1948) as a mechanical engineer then nearly 30 years later from McMaster in business (MBA, 1976). Not long after that he helped to create the solid structure of the business that became Foodstuffs, in downtown Georgetown. About the same time he joined Toastmasters and said that his diverse fellow-Toastmasters were part of his continuing education - at one time he was attending clubs in 3 different towns every week. His speeches were always well-crafted and widely enjoyed and he was much esteemed as a mentor. In 1950 he married Margaret Burgess and they raised three children together while moving back and forth across the country to 9 different towns for 18 different jobs. When Margaret died in 2013 he honoured her memory by presenting a monthly show of carefully selected clips from entertainers of the past to her friends at Extendicare. He started every show with "Memories of You" (for Margaret) and each show was meticulously put together with the help of his encyclopaedic knowledge of jazz and swing and his endless curiosity about what was new. His last show was his 121st - just last October, at 93. Bob suffered his first fall and fracture in 2011. In November he fell and broke his other leg and his shoulder. Progress was slow and complicated. He was released from Georgetown Hospital as they prepared for COVID and went to Christie Oaks in Acton just as facilities were being locked down. We wish to thank the staff there for their care and kindness. If not for COVID things would be quite different for many families of elderly loved-ones. We grieve with them. Bob is survived by sons Chris (Christal) and Jim (Gail), daughter Marcia, and grandchildren Lauren (Johnny), Sam (Julia) and Emma. He will be missed by his Toastmaster friends, his exercise buddies, his friends at Extendicare, acquaintances all around town and his loving family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob's memory to The Georgetown Hospital Foundation, The Hillsview Active Living Centre, or your favourite charity. Friends will be invited to help celebrate Bob's life at a later date. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store