Peacefully at his home in Richmond Hill on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Rob Taylor, loving father of Matthew and Amanda. Beloved son of John Taylor (Lynda). Predeceased by his mother Sandra Taylor (nee Halliday). Dear brother of Brenda Taylor and step brother of Rebecca Knowles (Adam). Fondly remembered by his niece and nephew, Heather and Patrick and step niece and nephew Evan and Kate, the mother of his children, Deborah Alexander, his extended family and many friends. Memorial Service in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with memorial visitation from 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance. Interment of cremated remains, Greenwood Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Zoom Information for Rob Taylor Memorial Service Time: Oct 25, 2020 02:00 PM Meeting ID: 829 8307 8507 Passcode: 690720