Peacefully, on Saturday October 16th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Bob, in his 89th year, beloved husband of Helen for 67 years. Loving father of Lorraine and the late Rob. Loved father-in-law of Nelda (Mark). Proud poppa of Christine (Johnny), Christopher (Stephanie), Ashley, Neil (Samantha) and Brittney. Great poppa of Makayla, Kaitlyn, Jenna May, Connor, Adelynn, Shaun, Abby and McKenzie. Great Great poppa of Bentley. Dear brother of Audrey, Herbert and Phillip (Nancy) and Harold. Predeceased by his sister Edith and by his brother Dalton. Bob will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Bruce and Diane Inglis and Peter and Renee Vanderleest for all of their love and support. A private family service will be held in the chapel at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Canadian Cancer Society
. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co