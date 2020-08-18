1/1
Robert "Rob" Von Zuben
Suddenly, on Saturday August 8th, 2020. Rob, in his 53rd year, beloved husband and best friend of Marilyn for 19 years. Loving and proud father of Ethan and Larisa. Loved son of Ted Von Zuben and the late Margaret Von Zuben. Dear brother of David and Cheryl and brother-in-law of Robert and Dilini Hanna. Dear uncle of Ian. Rob will be sadly missed by his companion Coco who was always by his side. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Sunday from 1-4 pm. A private family service was held in the chapel on Monday August 17th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The funeral was viewed livstream on the Jones Funeral Home website. Cremation to follow. Memorial contributions to the to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
