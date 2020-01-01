Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roderic Eller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderic Young Eller

Add a Memory
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roderic (Rod) Young Eller on Monday, December 23, 2019. Rod will be remembered as a beloved husband to Thelma, loving father to Brenna and Curtis, dear brother to Ken (Diane), and will be fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law, Doreen Carney and Sandra Homewood, along with their families. Rod was a charismatic man who lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid skier. He was a force to be reckoned with around the bridge/ euchre table. Rod was a chef extraordinaire and loved nothing more than cooking for family and friends. His sense of humour and zest for life will be dearly missed. If you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider Cancer Assistance Services Halton Hills (CASHH) where Rod volunteered in his later years or a . A visitation will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Scott J. Early Funeral Home in Milton, ON (905)878-2669 with a private service at a later date. Letters of condolences and shared stories may be left for the family online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roderic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -