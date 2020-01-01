|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roderic (Rod) Young Eller on Monday, December 23, 2019. Rod will be remembered as a beloved husband to Thelma, loving father to Brenna and Curtis, dear brother to Ken (Diane), and will be fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law, Doreen Carney and Sandra Homewood, along with their families. Rod was a charismatic man who lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid skier. He was a force to be reckoned with around the bridge/ euchre table. Rod was a chef extraordinaire and loved nothing more than cooking for family and friends. His sense of humour and zest for life will be dearly missed. If you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider Cancer Assistance Services Halton Hills (CASHH) where Rod volunteered in his later years or a . A visitation will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Scott J. Early Funeral Home in Milton, ON (905)878-2669 with a private service at a later date. Letters of condolences and shared stories may be left for the family online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com.