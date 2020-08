The family of the late Ronald Gable would like to express their sincere gratitude to their many friends and relatives for the lovely flowers, cards, phone calls and condolences. Thank you for the many donations made in Ron's memory, also to Eric Walton for leading us in a most comforting graveside service. Our many thanks to the management and staff at Mountainview Residence for all their help and support. Evelyene Gable & Family



