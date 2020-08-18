1/1
Ronald GOODFELLOW
With sorrow we announce the passing of Ronald Goodfellow on August 12th, 2020. Ron will be missed by his loving wife Marilyn (50 years), his daughter Kristina (Brandon), son Grant (Tuyet) and twin grandchildren Liam and Riley. Ron worked for the Peel Board of Education from 1966 - 1997. He was a teacher, counsellor and Department Head of Counselling at Brampton Centennial Secondary School and Mayfield Secondary School. A private family celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice if desired. To send expressions of sympathy please www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 16, 2020
Ron and I grew up in Cornwall Ont we were the best of friends for years we both played in the Salvation Army My sympathy to his wife and family a fine gentleman
Wayne Walker
Friend
August 15, 2020
Mr. Goodfellow was my home room and English teacher who was loved by all. At Christmas we all chipped in and got him a sweatshirt that read...I'm in love with 39 women. We were an all girls class in grade 10 opening year of BCSS. I'm so glad I got to see him and meet his wife at the 50th anniversary reunion. He will be missed by many. He was one of my favourite teachers...even if we had to read Lord of the Flies two years in a row.
Donna Jane Rowan (Henshaw)
Student
August 15, 2020
Mr. G was my teacher and inspiration in high school. The world has lost a fine gentleman, and the best educator I’ve ever known. Sincere condolences to his family. Remembered always xo
Debbie MacDougall (nee Grose)
Student
August 15, 2020
Excellent teacher and a fabulous human being. Rest in peace.
Stephen Shawcross
Student
August 15, 2020
What a great guy and teacher he was! He made going to class worthwhile. Sorry to hear this news.
Ed &#8220;Ted&#8221; Hazell
Student
