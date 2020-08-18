With sorrow we announce the passing of Ronald Goodfellow on August 12th, 2020. Ron will be missed by his loving wife Marilyn (50 years), his daughter Kristina (Brandon), son Grant (Tuyet) and twin grandchildren Liam and Riley. Ron worked for the Peel Board of Education from 1966 - 1997. He was a teacher, counsellor and Department Head of Counselling at Brampton Centennial Secondary School and Mayfield Secondary School. A private family celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
if desired. To send expressions of sympathy please www.jonesfuneralhome.co