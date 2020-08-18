Ronald GOODFELLOW

Mr. Goodfellow was my home room and English teacher who was loved by all. At Christmas we all chipped in and got him a sweatshirt that read...I'm in love with 39 women. We were an all girls class in grade 10 opening year of BCSS. I'm so glad I got to see him and meet his wife at the 50th anniversary reunion. He will be missed by many. He was one of my favourite teachers...even if we had to read Lord of the Flies two years in a row.

Donna Jane Rowan (Henshaw)

Student