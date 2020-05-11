Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 at his home in Limehouse. Ron, in his 84th year, beloved husband of Judy for 40 years. Loving father of Mike (Kathy), Kevin (Suzanne), John (Megan), Lisa (Ian), Neil (Claire) and Brian (Patti). Loved by 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his numerous great friends. Dear brother of Paul (Anne), Pat (Don), Brian (Elsie) and Don (Good Friend Jackie). Ron was predeceased by his brother Peter. A private family graveside service will be held at Devereaux Cemetery, Georgetown. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions to Ron's favorite children's charity, World Vision Canada would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



