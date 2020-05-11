Ronald Maxwell Board
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 at his home in Limehouse. Ron, in his 84th year, beloved husband of Judy for 40 years. Loving father of Mike (Kathy), Kevin (Suzanne), John (Megan), Lisa (Ian), Neil (Claire) and Brian (Patti). Loved by 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his numerous great friends. Dear brother of Paul (Anne), Pat (Don), Brian (Elsie) and Don (Good Friend Jackie). Ron was predeceased by his brother Peter. A private family graveside service will be held at Devereaux Cemetery, Georgetown. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions to Ron's favorite children's charity, World Vision Canada would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Devereaux Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved