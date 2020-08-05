Peacefully, at Georgetown Hospital, Ronald William Gable passed away August 1st, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Evelyene, Proud father of Bill, Cathy (Christian), Karen (Doug) and his five adoring grandchildren Meaghan, Jamie (Julia), Graeme, Kaija, and Eden. Dad was always giving of his time to many community and church activities. Dad enjoyed spending time in his garden, at the camp, playing golf and curling. A life well lived indeed! Special thanks to Dr. Razvi, Dr. Chawla, Dr. Cheema and to all of the staff at the Georgetown Hospital. A Private family service will be held. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



