Peacefully, on Monday June 8th, 2020 at the Bennett Health Care Centre, Georgetown. Rose (nee Rummens), in her 78th year, loving mother of Cathy (Julius) and Eddie. Loved Grandma of Nikka and Kimberly. Dear sister of John Rummens and Mary Greer. Predeceased by her sisters Elizabeth White and Agnes Doran and her brother Billy Rummens. A Private Family Graveside will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory contributions to Huntington Society of Canada would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store