Roy Poloz
Peacefully, on Tuesday June 30th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Roy, in his 84th year, husband of the late Doreen Poloz (2009). Loving father of Cathy (Rick) Goodwin, Cynthia Cull, Glenn, Angie (Jim) Flynn and the late Stephanie Marshall (2002). Dear father-in-law of Rob Marshal. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Christie Oaks Care Home for their exceptional care that they provided to Roy. A private family visitation was held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Saturday July 4th, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of service in the chapel at 11:00 am. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. Memorial contributions to the Upper Credit Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. The funeral for Roy can be viewed by livestream at www.jonesfuneralhome.com

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
JUL
4
Service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
