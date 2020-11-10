1/1
Ruth Denise (Gutzke) Fisher
July 1928 - November 2020 It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Ruth Denise Fisher (Gutzke), predeceased by her loving husband Roger Cameron Fisher (2011), beloved mother of Bradford, Brenda Dickie (John), David, Kevin (Terri), and Doug (Shelagh), loving grandma of Michael (Sarrah), Erin (Bryon), Nathaniel, Matthew, Andrea (Dane), Shannon (Neil), Christina (Shane), Madeline and Blythe, and proud great-grandma of Benjamin, William, Michael, Colton, Ellie, Cameron Brynlee, Lilah, Leo and Georgia. She is predeceased by her siblings Helen and Wilson, and survived by her brother Lincoln and sister Ethel. Born on the family farm outside Neustadt, Ontario, Ruth attended Hanover High School and upon graduation worked in the office of the Malcolm Furniture Company in Listowel. Roger and Ruth married in 1952, moving to Georgetown in 1955 where they raised their five children and she was a member of the Knox Presbyterian Church and the Women's Auxiliary. A private funeral service and interment took place on November 12th, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. We would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Malton Village. If desired, a donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Knox Presbyterian Church in Georgetown. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
