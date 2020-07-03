Little, Ruth "Anne" (nee Davis)- Peacefully, on Wednesday July 1st, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care, Orangeville. Anne, in her 80th year, beloved wife of Wilmer for 61 years. Loving mother of Barry (Donna), Carol (Ted) and Cathy (Rob). Loved grandmother of Julie (Andrew), Kyle (Heather), Lisa (Jemar), Caitlin (Dylan), Brianna (Dane), Jenny (Peter), Brandon (Justina), Rachel (Daniel), Danielle (Yves), Laurie (John), Amanda (Riley) and Brittney (Jordan). Great-grandmother of Reese, Ella, Griffin, Calle, Camille, Charleigh, Harper, McKenna, Hank, Lachlan, Nora, Kayleigh and Brezden. Dear sister of Art Davis (Bev). Loving Aunt of Jackie (Mike), Debbie (Neal) and Barbara (John). Anne is predeceased by her parents Jim and Edna Davis, her in-laws Florence and Emerson Little, her sister and brother-in-law Mildred and Bill and Glenford and Bonnie. She was loved by many cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends. A private family service was held in the chapel at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown on Monday July 6th, at 11:00 am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Norval. In memory, contributions to Norval Presbyterian Church or Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated. To view by livestream or to send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



