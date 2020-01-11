|
On January 8,2020 at the age of 93 years, our wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went home to be with her Lord. Born to George and Louisa Lane on Christmas Day in1926, following her twin, Murray William into the world. For nearly 50 years, Ruth was the loving wife of the late Everett (Red) O'Brien and devoted mother of Shirley Stapleton (Robert), Edward (lna),. William (Theresa), Bonnie Bruce (Randy), Maureen O'Brien and the late Joanne O'Brien. Ruth was the caring grandmother of Amanda Davis (Martin), Edward Andrew O'Brien, James Stapleton (Brenda), Melanie Page (Mark),. Lauren O'Brien, Daniel O'Brien, Stephanie Bruce (Alex) and Katelyn Bruce. Great-Grandmother to Harrison, Luke, Hudson, Lyla and Caleb. Survived by sister Helen Benjamin. Predeceased by brothers Murray, John and Cecil Lane and sister Lulu Harrison. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. A gifted pianist and organist for over 70 years, Ruth served the Lord in several churches as a music and choir director. She shared her talent over five decades by teaching piano to countless students. To all who knew her, she was gracious and kind, working tirelessly in what God called her to do. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Spring Interment Huxley Cemetery. In memory contributions to the Gideon Bible Society are greatly appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co "The music stops... and yet it echoes on in sweet refrains... For every joy that passes, something beautiful remains."
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 11, 2020