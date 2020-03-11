|
|
It is with deep sadness, but with comfort that Sally crossed over unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 8:22 p.m. EST, with her family by her side at the Georgetown hospital. Sally, a loving wife to Edward of 34 years, a proud and supportive mom to Nick (Laura King) and Louise Hatton and stepmother to John Plackett in England, and a devoted grandmother to Kenzie Hatton. Sally will be deeply missed by her many friends and family, in Canada and in England. Sally will also be missed by her furry companion Lulu and Winnie. Sally will be lovingly missed by her sister Ruth in England. Awaiting Sally is her late husband Robin Hatton, her parents Grace and Douglas, and her brother Alan. Sally was apart of so many activities and groups around Halton Hills; Georgetown Figure Skating Club, Sewing Club, Georgetown Legion, C.A.S.S.H, The Globe Theatre Productions, she attended many cooking classes at the Georgetown superstore and was also your local hairdresser. A Celebration was held recently for a pop in to show support for those that knew this wonderful lady, if you would like more information on where Sally is or plans please contact Nick R. Hatton at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's Honour to C.A.S.S.H at www.cancerassistance.org, or to Movember for Mental health @ https://mobro.co/CaptainBro?mc=1. On behalf of my sister Louise, stepfather Eddie and John P/Ruth in England and I; I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being there for my Mom in the time she was here, she was a true GEM and her legacy WILL live on...
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 11, 2020