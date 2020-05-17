Sandra Eunice Riddall
1938 - 2020
82, of Georgetown, Ontario, passed away on May 14th, 2020 in Georgetown. Sandra was born in Toronto, Ontario to Helen and Stuart Vent on March 23rd, 1938. Sandra worked in hospital communications at York Central Hospital for 30 years, initially as a switchboard operator and rising to Director of Communication. Sandra is survived by her husband, Kent Riddall,; her children Gwen McManus, James Walker, Brenda Cosco, Brent and Alison Riddall; her brothers William, Reginald, and Norman; her grandchildren Christopher, Matthew, Amanda, Wesley, Neve, Krista, Sheldon, Ashley, Blake, Carlee; her great grandchildren Cadence, Quentin, Emmitt, Madison, Sadie, Avery and Haley. She is preceded in death by her daughter Denice and her sister Barbara. Due to the current situation with Covid 19, there will not be a funeral service or visitation at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for the extended family when conditions allow. Sandra was a loving, strong, beautiful person and a wonderful, caring mother. She will be missed. Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 17, 2020.
