Peacefully, on Saturday December 28th, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital. Sally, in her 85th year, wife of the late Nelson Turriff and Eldon Scott "Scotty". Loving mother of Heather, Brenda (Martin), Terri-Lee, Robin (James), Cory, Bruce and the late Bobby and Glenn. Loved grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brothers Harold, Samuel and John. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Upper Credit Humane Society, or the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co