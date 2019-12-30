|
|
JACOBS, Shane Alexander In loving memory of our dear son who passed away December 30th, 1991. Shane, There's a family who misses you sadly, in a home where you used to be A family who wanted to keep you, but God willed it not to be, We did not know that evening what sorrow the next day would bring The bitter grief, the shock severe, to part with our son whom we loved so dear You bid no one a last farewell, no chance to say goodbye, You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why, God gave us strength and courage to face that dreadful blow, But what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know When shadows of night have fallen and we are all alone, In our hearts there comes a longing, if only you could come home. We mourn for you in silence, no eyes can see us weep, But many a silent tear is shed, while others are asleep. They say that hearts don't really break, dear God that isn't true, That night that we lost you Shane, our hearts broke right in two. Wrap your arms around him Lord, and keep him in Your loving care, A few more steps, a few more years and soon we'll meet him there. Of all that life has given us, and all that's left to do We will never know a greater gift, than the years we shared with you. Mom, Michael and Lisa
