1/1
Sheldon Lawr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Falling just short of his quest to reach 100, in his 99th year, Shel passed at the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre. Predeceased by his parents and 6 siblings. Shel married his beloved wife May on September 21st, 1946 at Erin Presbyterian Church. The two had been married for 66 years at the time of May's passing in 2015. The two had 4 children together. Shel served in World War II as an army private and a truck and tank driver where he drove supplies for D-day and transported goods across France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. Shel will be deeply missed by his children Cheryl (Harry), Al (Heather), Greg (Rhonda) and predeceased by Steve (Katrina). He will be missed by his grandchildren Danielle, Nicole, Julie, Michelle, Melissa and Samantha and his great grandchildren Marcus, Alex, Rhianna, Griffin, Kayla and Charli. Shel spent his final years at the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre where he had the opportunity to live with his fellow veterans. Shel enjoyed his time there; getting to listen to live music, spending time in the garden and getting to venture out to various legions. Shel had the chance to be honoured as a World War II veteran at both a Toronto Maple Leafs game and a Toronto Blue Jays game. Shel's family would like to extend a thank you to all of the staff at the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre. The extra care that was taken throughout the past few months, during Covid-19, to schedule video calls with the family has been greatly appreciated. A private service for family will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. As expression of sympathy, if you wish, donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada or the Sunnybrook Veterans Grant a Wish program. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
We we sad to hear of the passing of Uncle Shel .. Our deepest condolences Go out to your family . Thinking of you all .

Tim and Tara Lawr
Tim Lawr
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved