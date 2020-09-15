Sheldon Lawr

Falling just short of his quest to reach 100, in his 99th year, Shel passed at the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre. Predeceased by his parents and 6 siblings. Shel married his beloved wife May on September 21st, 1946 at Erin Presbyterian Church. The two had been married for 66 years at the time of May's passing in 2015. The two had 4 children together. Shel served in World War II as an army private and a truck and tank driver where he drove supplies for D-day and transported goods across France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. Shel will be deeply missed by his children Cheryl (Harry), Al (Heather), Greg (Rhonda) and predeceased by Steve (Katrina). He will be missed by his grandchildren Danielle, Nicole, Julie, Michelle, Melissa and Samantha and his great grandchildren Marcus, Alex, Rhianna, Griffin, Kayla and Charli. Shel spent his final years at the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre where he had the opportunity to live with his fellow veterans. Shel enjoyed his time there; getting to listen to live music, spending time in the garden and getting to venture out to various legions. Shel had the chance to be honoured as a World War II veteran at both a Toronto Maple Leafs game and a Toronto Blue Jays game. Shel's family would like to extend a thank you to all of the staff at the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre. The extra care that was taken throughout the past few months, during Covid-19, to schedule video calls with the family has been greatly appreciated. A private service for family will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. As expression of sympathy, if you wish, donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada or the Sunnybrook Veterans Grant a Wish program. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



