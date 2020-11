Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory - Shelley Mycan It is with great pride and a sense of love and appreciation for the journey she took, that we announce the passing of beloved Daughter, Wife and Mother Shelley Ann Hale Mycan. Shelley is survived by her wonderful Husband Patrick W. Mycan, her 3 beloved children Shane (Diego), Travis and Faren (Fair) (Ryan) Hale-Vokey. As well as her mother and father Ardele and Stan Clair.



