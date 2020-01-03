Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley WEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean WEST

Add a Memory
Shirley Jean WEST Obituary
Peacefully, on December 26th, 2019. Shirley, in her 85th year, beloved wife of Ross for 64 Years. Loving mother of Terry (Kelly), Christine (Craig) Fleming, Scott (Lorey), Greg (Sabrina) and Mike (Krista). Loved grandmother of Stacey, Jason, Jeff, Steven, Kerri, Chad, Brad, Ashley, Rachel, Logan, Ryan, Courtney, Maddie, and great grandmother of 11 great grandchildren and one more on its way. Dear sister of John (Linda). Predeceased by her brothers Jim (Joan) and Gary. Shirley will be sadly missed by her family, including many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Monday, December 30th, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Funeral service was held in the chapel on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Reception followed in the Trafalgar Room. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -