Peacefully, on December 26th, 2019. Shirley, in her 85th year, beloved wife of Ross for 64 Years. Loving mother of Terry (Kelly), Christine (Craig) Fleming, Scott (Lorey), Greg (Sabrina) and Mike (Krista). Loved grandmother of Stacey, Jason, Jeff, Steven, Kerri, Chad, Brad, Ashley, Rachel, Logan, Ryan, Courtney, Maddie, and great grandmother of 11 great grandchildren and one more on its way. Dear sister of John (Linda). Predeceased by her brothers Jim (Joan) and Gary. Shirley will be sadly missed by her family, including many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Monday, December 30th, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Funeral service was held in the chapel on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Reception followed in the Trafalgar Room. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co