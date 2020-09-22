1/1
Siegesmund "Siggy" Geisler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Siegesmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday September 16th, 2020 at the Brampton Civic Hospital. Siggy, in his 97th year, husband of the late Olga (2011). Loving father of Harry (the Late Wendy), Bill and Angela. Loved Opa of Jennifer (Andy), Christopher and Matthew (Sarah). Great Opa of Ashleigh and Harrison. Dear brother of Walter. Funeral service was held in the chapel on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Norval. We would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff at Brampton Civic Hospital and Woodhall Park Care Community, Brampton for their care and compassion when looking after our father. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society in Siggy's memory would be greatly appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Visitation
01:30 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved