Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday September 16th, 2020 at the Brampton Civic Hospital. Siggy, in his 97th year, husband of the late Olga (2011). Loving father of Harry (the Late Wendy), Bill and Angela. Loved Opa of Jennifer (Andy), Christopher and Matthew (Sarah). Great Opa of Ashleigh and Harrison. Dear brother of Walter. Funeral service was held in the chapel on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Norval. We would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff at Brampton Civic Hospital and Woodhall Park Care Community, Brampton for their care and compassion when looking after our father. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society in Siggy's memory would be greatly appreciated by the family.



