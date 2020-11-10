The world has lost a beautiful woman... With heavy hearts and much love, the family announces the passing of Sigrid "Siggy" Heissler on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Martindale Gardens, in Milton, her home for the last 13 years. Siggy, 82 years of age, devoted and loving wife of the late Karl Heinz (2007) for 50 years. Cherished Mom of Sylvia and Andy Murphy and Peter Heissler of Georgetown. Proud and adoring Oma to her grandsons Nicholas (Melissa) and Anthony (Brittany) Murphy and her granddaughters Erika and Alicia Heissler. When it came to being Great Oma, proud and adoring was an understatement. She cherished any and all time spent with her Great-Grandchildren, Owen and Paisley Murphy, and will certainly be watching over her Great Granddaughter, Cameron, when she joins our family early next year. Her gentle spirit will also be fondly remembered by Alice English and Bill Durdle, whose love and friendship meant so much to her. Siggy will also be remembered by her brother Manfred Janssen of Whitehorse, Yukon. Predeceased by her mother Ruth (2002), father Henry (2016) and brother Bodo (2012). A sincere thank you to everyone from the Martindale community over the last 13 years. Our sincere gratitude to the Wellness Staff and also to Clair and Julie for the support and compassion shown to Mom always but especially in her final days. Mom loved her home at Martindale and all the friends she met along the way. The family would like nothing more than to welcome friends for a visitation, however in these trying times the most important thing is for everyone to remain safe so there will be no public visitation. A private family Graveside Service will take place with a plan for a Celebration of Life to be held in the spring. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to CASHH or CMHA. Mom was a very quiet and kind woman, who loved very deeply. Her family was her world and she will be missed so very much, we could not love you more and you will never be forgotten. Xxxooo To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



