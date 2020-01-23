Home

In loving memory of a Son, Brother and Dad, who passed away on January 23, 2008. You would be so proud of Sierra. She is in her second year of Law School in San Diego, California. Our hearts are still empty because we can't see him. We cherish his memory and let it live on and do what he would want; Smile, open your eyes, love and go on. Thanks to everyone who has supported the Steve Duplantis Memorial Golf Tournament. Hope to see you at North Halton in July. You are sadly missed, Dad, Jackie, Danny, Amy and Sierra (Stevie's Princess), Courtney (sister-in-law), Chris (brother-in- law), Sandy (Mom) and Denis Cantin, Grandmother Dorothy.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
