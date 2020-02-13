|
Unexpectedly, on Friday February 7th, 2020 at his home. Steve, in his 68th year, soulmate of Jackie for 40 years. Hero and Dad of Stevie, Amy (Chris) and Dan (Courtney). Proud grandpa of Sierra, Ava, Alexandra, Nicholas, Damien, Gabby and Benny. Dear brother of Doug (Barb), Roy (Cathy), Tom (Sharon) and Janet (Richard) and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Club at North Halton, 363 Maple Avenue, Georgetown on Saturday February 15th, from 1:00 until 4:00 pm. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631. In memory, contributions to the Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020