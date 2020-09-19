1/1
Susan Crane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the morning of September 11th, 2020 Susan Crane passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her family home of 43 years. Susan shared 49 years of marriage and is survived by her husband Frank, sons Brad and Mike, grandaugters Sara and Emma and her brother Gary and sister Louise. Susan will be remembered for being kind and thoughtful, her love of friends and family, interest in travel including several visits to her son in Whistler, BC, trips around the USA and to Hawaii and Japan. Susan was an avid reader and also enjoyed cooking and baking, capturing memories through photography and spending time at the family boat in Orillia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonefuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Susan was a very special lady with the kindest heart. She could relate to everyone she met, young and old. She will be truly missed and I'm glad I had the pleasure of knowing her. My deepest sympathies to Frank, Brad, Mike (her boys) and her very special granddaughters.
Joyce Clark
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved