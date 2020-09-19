On the morning of September 11th, 2020 Susan Crane passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her family home of 43 years. Susan shared 49 years of marriage and is survived by her husband Frank, sons Brad and Mike, grandaugters Sara and Emma and her brother Gary and sister Louise. Susan will be remembered for being kind and thoughtful, her love of friends and family, interest in travel including several visits to her son in Whistler, BC, trips around the USA and to Hawaii and Japan. Susan was an avid reader and also enjoyed cooking and baking, capturing memories through photography and spending time at the family boat in Orillia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonefuneralhome.co