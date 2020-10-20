1/1
Sylvia Lily Ashley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Sylvia, 82 years of age, beloved wife of the late Bryan for 55 years. Loving mother of Mark and his wife Patricia. Loved grandmother of Angela and Jessica. Dear sister of Iris (John) and aunt of Graham. Sylvia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, north of Maple Avenue, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday from 6-8 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Cremation to follow. In memory contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society or The Upper Credit Humane society would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy or watch the funeral livestream please visit: www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved