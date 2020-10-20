Peacefully on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Sylvia, 82 years of age, beloved wife of the late Bryan for 55 years. Loving mother of Mark and his wife Patricia. Loved grandmother of Angela and Jessica. Dear sister of Iris (John) and aunt of Graham. Sylvia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, north of Maple Avenue, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday from 6-8 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Cremation to follow. In memory contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society
or The Upper Credit Humane society would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy or watch the funeral livestream please visit: www.jonesfuneralhome.co