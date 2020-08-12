As our hearts overflow with sadness and love, we announce the passing on August 7th of our beautiful Tammy. Wife, daughter, sister, aunt and proud mom. She passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side after her courageous four year duel with cancer came to a close. During that difficult journey she inspired us all by staying positive throughout and explored new pathways in self-discovery, healing and spiritual awakening. Tammy was born a triplet in Prince George, British Columbia on the 20th of February, 1968. After graduating from the University of Alberta, she took off alone to Japan where she met, and later married her husband Chris. Following their many travels together, they married in 1996 and settled with their family in Georgetown, Ontario. Tammy was a dedicated and highly respected teacher of Blind and Low Vision children for the Halton District School Board. A vocation that she loved and cherished, forming lasting relations with her colleagues and students. Tammy loved volleyball, reading, and visiting natural areas to sit and meditate, but she was happiest at home hanging out with her family just watching a movie or walking her dogs, and she was the most amazing mother any child could wish for. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Chris, sons, Conor and Christian; her mom, Faye; her brother and sisters, Tony (Anne), Theresa and Tracey; her pups, Finnigan and Malin; her many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her friends and colleagues. Predeceased by her beloved dad Gerry. Although Tammy's body is gone, her gentle spirit was released to be with us forever. We hurt so much because we loved so much. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday August 15th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions to Acclaim Health, Oakville and/or Horse Spirit Connections, New Tecumseth would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy or to view funeral by livestream visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



