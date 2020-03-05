|
CHAMP, Terry October 15th, 1938- February 29th, 2020 Terry passed away on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at the age of 81 at Amica Georgetown. He was the loving husband of 60 years to Marilyn, beloved father of Jamie (Carol), Kristi (Adam), Vicki, Bill (Liz) and awesome grandpa to Cameron, Marshall (Melisa), Madison, Clara, Bennett and Kathryn. Brother to Judy (Andrew), Doug (Astrid) and Dave. Predeceased by brother Jim (Marjorie). Terry was a professional engineer, a self-taught musician and computer programmer. Among his many passions included trips with the Grandkids, local musical theatre productions and spending summers at Woodland Beach with extended family and friends. Everyone is invited to share memories of Terry at Jones Funeral Home, Trafalgar Room on Saturday, March 7th from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Children's Wish Foundation or Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (CASHH) would be gratefully received. A special thanks to the staff of Amica Georgetown for their caring and compassion during his short stay. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020