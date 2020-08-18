Son of the late William Ernest Lutkin of Paris, Ontario and the late Marie Lutkin (nee Helwig) of Hanover, Ontario. Devoted Husband of Irma Lutkin, Loving Father of Cindy, Steve (Nancy), Mike (Julie) and Tanya, Stepfather to Amado. Doting Grampie to Tylor, Alex, Nicole, Nathan, Samantha, Lauren, Annaleia, Tamara and Desirae and Great Grandfather to Matteo and Antonio. Brother of Lola Docherty (Lyle) and Marilyn Lutkin. Uncle to Chris and Angela of Paris, Ontario and Alex of Aylmer, Qebec, John and Alana of Georgetown, Ontario, and the Ayoung(s) and Maze(s) of Wawa and Aurora, Ontario. Brother-in-law of Kerry (Cheryl) of Trinidad, WI, Eileen Ayoung (Francis) of Wawa, Ontario and Lisa Alexander (Paul) of Georgetown, Ontario. Retired Bank Manager, CIBC Toronto. Terry will be greatly missed by colleagues at the Beaumont Mill, Georgetown, Ontario, especially Peter. He will be remembered for his compassion, enthusiasm for life, love of nature, as a Rock Hound and Father Christmas. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Saturday August 22nd, 2020 at 11:30 am. Interment Glen Williams Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Assistance Services (CAS) of Halton Hills. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



