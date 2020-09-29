Born Sitter on March 15th, 1944 in Aussergefild, Böhmerwald, passed peacefully into eternal glory on September 22nd, 2020 at home in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her loving husband Bernhard (†August 21st, 2017) of 49 years and her parents Friederich Sitter (†1975) and Pauline Sitter, born Werbik(†1989). Theresa leaves to mourn her three children: Hubert Scholz (Rachel) of Caledon, Barbara Haefliger (Andreas) of Nuglar, Switzerland, and Peter Scholz of Burlington. Grandchildren: Maghan, Abigail, Morgan and Eric, as well as many relatives in Germany, her cherished neighbour Margaret and her many other friends, all of whom will miss her greatly. Theresa and Bernhard raised their family in a caring, loving and faith-filled home. Her deep love of and pride in her children, her grandchildren, her daughter-in-law and son-in-law as well as her deep faith in God provided strength and comfort to her throughout her life. The loving and prayerful support, in conjunction with visits from Father Dave Walter, Pastor of Holy Cross Church, and many friends, including Father Cull, gave her added comfort during her illness. Theresa was an amazing woman who spent her life primarily in the service of others. Theresa started her nursing career in her home country, Germany. In 1968, she immigrated to Canada with Bernhard, and together they successfully rose to each challenge they met along the way. Theresa's successes ranged from learning English, to passing her Registered Nursing exams, to integrating into the local community, to making Canada her home as a permanent resident and raising a wonderful family. Theresa served as a dedicated nurse at Brampton Peel Memorial Hospital, VON and Georgetown District Hospital. After her retirement, under the direction of Father Dave Wynan, she became Parish Nurse at Holy Cross Church in Georgetown. During this time, she was instrumental in leading the Health and Wellness Committee as well as setting up and delivering many programmes and services to the community. Most notably, the Prayer Shawl Committee and the Low Impact Weekly Exercise Group gave her special joy. She went beyond the call of duty as she made numerous home and hospital visits. She was a dedicated member of the Catholic Women's League. Theresa loved to travel and appreciated the beauty and diversity of the world. She enjoyed many adventures with Bernhard, her family and later in the company of friends. Regular visits to Germany were integral to fostering deep family connections and her lifelong friendships, while also maintaining a connection with her heritage and roots. Through determination, dedication and an incredible work ethic, Theresa and Bernhard were able to transform a rundown farmhouse into a family home and an award winning garden paradise. With her love of gardening and connection with nature, it is not surprising that Theresa was a long-time member of the Horticultural Society. She was amazing- from organizing plant sales, hosting garden tours, helping to create gorgeous gardens in Norval, Holy Cross Parish, and Saugeen Springs, in addition to offering advice and simply having a green thumb that invigorated whatever she touched to bloom and grow. Theresa's love of nature included spending time camping. From humble beginnings with a tent in Algonquin Park, to a tent trailer in Cape Croker and later a permanent trailer in Saugeen Springs, where many memories were made and will be remembered by family and friends.She loved going to the trailer to relax and enjoy the peacefulness and serenity of the river and to enjoy the friendship of their neighbouring campers. Theresa, you have finished your journey to Heaven's door; may you rest in peace forever more. The family would like to extend a special thanks to LHIN, Acclaim, CAShh, Calacare and Ethyl Bull who made sure Theresa was comfortable and able to fulfil her wish of living out her final days in the family home overlooking the garden paradise she and Bernhard created. A wonderful crew of PSWs and nurses and care from Dr. Chu gave Theresa an abundance of care and attention. The family would also like to thank Theresa's many friends and neighbours. The steady stream of visitors, cards, flowers, gifts, prepared meals by the Catholic Women's League, friends and neighbours, potted plants outside her window, prayer vigils showered Theresa with so much love. Her spirits were greatly lifted and we thank you for this. Theresa was a lover of flowers. During her life and especially in her final days, she was gifted with so many beautiful bouquets, plants, cards and visits. She was able to enjoy these while she was living. Theresa shared a love for giving and charity. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the two charities she contributed to during her life: CAShh (Halton Hills Cancer Assistance) and Holy Cross Parish HELPS. Funeral Arrangements subject to change due to constantly evolving Covid - 19 restrictions



