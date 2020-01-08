|
|
Passed away peacefully in Georgetown Ontario January 4th, 2020 at age eighty-seven with family by her side. Beloved wife to the late Victor Rocco Lanna and loving mother to Gerry and Trish. Devoted Mother-in-Law to Erene Lanna and John Dortona. Cherished grandmother to Jarrett, Britney and Brianna. Adored sister to John Buscarini (deceased), Mario Buscarini (deceased), Giovanna Vial (deceased), Louis Buscarini and Giuseppina Soatto. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountainview Residence and the Bennett Centre for creating a loving home for Tina over the past three years. The family would also like to thank the staff at Georgetown Hospital where she passed for their kindness, friendship, understanding and patience that helped us through many difficult times. A Celebration of life will be held in Sault Ste Marie this coming July along with Tina's Internment with her husband. At Tina's request, there will not be a formal service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631. Please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co to send messages of condolence to the family. Memorial contributions in Tina's name to the Bennett Health Care Centre, Georgetown, Ontario or The Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. MOM... We have no more tears to cry, only memories to cherish. You meant so much to so many and the silent glow that you always carried has now been suddenly snuffed out. There are no words to describe your kindness and the affection that was commonly displayed to your children and grandchildren, your family and close friends. Your selfless devotion to your family has taught all of us the importance of working together to figure things out when life gets tough. And your sense of humour was only out-weighed by the smell of your lasagna cooking in the kitchen. We all miss you so much that the hurt will not go away. Finding solace in God and the fact that any suffering for you is now ended is the only bright place left at this time. Anyone that knows you is well aware that your priorities in life fell to your children. You have taught us all how to live and let live and for that we are all truly grateful. Missing you is simply an understatement. Love you always...